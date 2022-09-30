Canberra panel for youth

Young people are invited to apply for the Federal Government’s new Youth Steering Committee.

Up to 15 applicants aged 12-25 years from diverse backgrounds will be chosen from across Australia.

No previous experience is required.

The committee will have its say to help develop the Government’s Youth Engagement Model and work closely with Youth Minister Anne Aly.

“Young people have valuable insights and expertise,” Bruce MP Julian Hill said.

“That’s why we want to hear from them, on the issues that matter to them.”

Applications close Wednesday 5 October. Details: www.ayac.org.au