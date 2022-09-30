Police brief: Teens arrested in alleged stolen car in Cranbourne

Two 15-year-olds in an alleged stolen vehicle were arrested after falling victim to police spikes in Cranbourne West in the early hours of Thursday morning, 29 September.

Police Airwing first spotted the Kia Sportage driving at a fast rate of speed on the South Gippsland Highway in Dandenong about 2.20am on Thursday morning.

The vehicle drew the attention of police it had been seen on several occasions earlier in the evening in the southern suburbs driving erratically.

Cardinia Highway Patrol caught up to the vehicle and was able to confirm that the car was stolen, after checking the registration plate.

With assistance from the Airwing, officers on the ground coordinated their response as the car continued on Hallam Road and into Cranbourne.

As the car slowed in Marilyn Place, police successfully deployed stop sticks impacting all four tyres.

The female driver continued to drive the disabled car along Hall Road, Cranbourne before it appears the car’s engine gave out and it came to a stop in Ballymarang Chase, Cranbourne West, police say.

Officers from the highway patrol, local police and the Dog Squad moved in and arrested the driver and her male passenger, who surrendered without incident.

The pair, from Cranbourne and Berwick respectively, are currently assisting police with their enquiries.

Cardinia Crime Investigation Unit are investigating.

Police say it is believed the car was stolen from an aquatic centre carpark in Ringwood on Sunday 25 September.

Anyone who witnessed the Kia Sportage driving in the southern suburbs overnight or with dashcam is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or log onto crimestoppersvic.com.au