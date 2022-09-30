Six arrested in AFP grow-house raids

Three people from Greater Dandenong and a real estate agent have been arrested after Australian Federal Police raided cannabis grow houses allegedly operated by an Albanian organised-crime syndicate.

As part of Operation Ironside South-Valhalla, a 23-year-old Dandenong woman, a 46-year-old Burwood East man and a 36-year-old Aspendale Gardens man who is the alleged syndicate leader were arrested on 2 August.

A further 44.6 kilograms of cannabis plants and seedlings were seized during AFP raids of two alleged grow houses in Burwood East and Keysborough.

The Dandenong woman was charged with cultivating a marketable quantity of cannabis for a commercial purpose.

The ringleader allegedly linked to “known international Albanian organised crime identities” coordinated the grow houses in Melbourne rental properties, AFP stated.

He was charged with directing activities of a criminal organisation, cultivating cannabis for a commercial purpose and cultivating a marketable quantity of cannabis for a commercial purpose.

On 29 September, a 59-year-old real-estate agent from Malvern East was arrested. He was accused of organising at least four grow houses on behalf of the syndicate.

He allegedly identified at least two rental properties owned by overseas investors, knowing they would not inspect the properties in person.

He was charged with supporting a criminal organisation and bailed to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 30 September.

In June 2021, AFP officers say they seized 81 cannabis plants weighing more than 96 kilograms from two grow houses in Keysborough.

A 40-year-old Keysborough man and a 24-year-old Noble Park man, who are alleged syndicate members, were arrested.

The Keysborough man’s charges include dealing in more than $100,000 of currency believed to be proceeds of crime, cultivating cannabis for a commercial purpose and possessing a marketable quantity of unlawfully-imported cocaine.

He is expected to face court on 4 Noovember.

The Noble Park man was charged with growing a marketable quantity of cannabis for a commercial purpose.

He is set to face court in January 2023.

AFP Sergeant Glenn Tankard said the drugs were likely distributed by criminals linked to “serious and organised crime”.

“We allege the persons arrested are significant syndicate members with ties to Albanian organised crime, who undertook enormous planning to execute their criminal operations to grow and cultivate cannabis with the help of professional facilitators.

“The AFP, together with our law enforcement partners, have prevented more harmful, illicit drugs from reaching our community thanks to this investigation.”

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 0000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au