Fleming aims for Spain

Local sensation Teerin Fleming is poised for a dazzling finish in the inaugural FIM MiniGP World Series.

The riders involved must be aged between 10 and 14 and will all compete on Ohvale GP-0 160 machinery.

Fleming, from Beaconsfield, is sitting in second position on the leader board by just 20 points after four races.

He sits behind only Harrison Watts, an experienced rider two years his senior.

On 111 points, Fleming sits just 18 points clear of Sydney’s Levi Russo in third position.

Four races will feature over this weekend with a double-header across Saturday and Sunday.

100 points will be up for grabs over the two days, so the positioning inside the top three is far from cemented.

A top-two finish is beyond desirable for these young riders as the top two place-getters will be invited to the final round of the MotoGP World Championship in Valencia, Spain, on November 2 and 3.

From there, the best from 16 countries will come face-to-face to determine the victor of the FIM MiniGP World Cup, in front of the world’s best riders.

Fleming, a self-titled ‘MotoGp and F1 encyclopaedia’, will no doubt have one eye on Valencia this weekend.

Fleming’s progress can be tracked on his social media page: Teerin Fleming Racing.