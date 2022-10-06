Bedford to take significant steps

By Marcus Uhe

Hampton Park’s Darren Bedford is paying tribute to his late father by signing up for the Peter Mac Cancer Foundation’s Walk To Fight Cancer.

The challenge will see Mr Bedford walk 100 kilometres between 13 and 22 October around the vivid scenery and parklands of Casey including Wilson Botanic Park and the Hampton Park Wetlands.

All money raised will go towards funding cancer research at the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre.

Richie Bedford passed away in July this year aged 76 after a short battle with brain cancer.

“We found out he had a brain tumour and then six weeks later he died,” Mr Bedford said.

“It’s been hard. You try not to dwell on it, but each day is hard. You just try to keep moving forward.”

The Dandenong factory manager’s training program is well underway, spending an hour walking after work each night for the last week, with the goal to cover 10 kilometres per day during the challenge.

Rather than listen to music or podcasts, the avid photographer will use the opportunity to get some snaps of local flora and fauna.

To contribute to his total, head to my.walktofightcancer.org.au/darren-bedford