Cars stranded in floods

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Three drivers have been stranded in flash-floods during a rain deluge in Greater Dandenong on 7 October.

The vehicle occupants were stuck in up to a metre-high waters at familiar flood-spots between 11.50am and 12.20pm.

The flooded sites were at the railway underpass on Cheltenham Road, Dandenong, corner of James Street and Princes Highway, Dandenong and corner of Princes Highway and Springvale Road, Springvale.

Greater Dandenong SES controller Michael Prior said SES members attended the rescue call-outs.

In all cases, the occupants were able to free themselves from the vehicles. But the vehicles were trapped, and some cabins were taking on water, Mr Prior said.

“The message from SES is never to enter or drive through flood waters.”

The SES unit was also called out to 12 requests for assistance at flooded homes in the same 30-minute period.

Worst affected suburbs were Noble Park North, Noble Park and Dandenong, Mr Prior said.