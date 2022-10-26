Ibrahim Hassan takes on south east by storm at a young age.

By Sahar Foladi

Ibrahim Hassan has achieved much since kicking off a business at just 19 years of age in 2020. Within two years his business, Personalised support services has earned the community impact award in the South East Business Awards 2022.

“It was the first major award that we’ve got since coming into existence and to actually go up there, it was new for me. It was amazing,” Mr Hassan said.

South-East born and raised by migrant parents, Mr Hassan has worked his charms in Dandenong to become an organisation and employer of choice.

“Instead of actually targeting all of Melbourne I’m actually targeting all of South East, particularly why I say that is because I understand the South East a lot better.”

“I graduated on Friday and I remember on Sunday I got to work,” Mr Hassan said.

But it was not as smooth as it sounds. To establish a business at a young age can have its negatives.

“Age. At this age unless I actually help people with what I do, they don’t actually take me seriously,” Mr Hassan said.

“We started off with 10-12 clients and ever since we have become the fastest growing providers, thankfully, of course in respective to that is the operations, the setup, quality of service, the care and more of the tailored personalised service that we have going on. I guess that’s the biggest point of difference of my company compared to others very large organisations.”

Mr Hassan was in the City of Greater Dandenong’s Young Leaders Program where he learned a lot of the skills that would later on help him on the road to entrepreneurship.

“I remember there was an activity which we were working on throughout the whole program. I used to approach people, it was something about spinning the wheel and they win the prizes, but the build-up of that and the planning process of that played a big part. I remember the organisers saying that this is probably the most engaged outcome that we’ve had in the whole program of the history,” Mr Hassan said.

To establish a business at such a young age is one thing, but to establish a business in a support services sector at a young age is another. Mr Hassan said he had something major happen to him seven years ago which is very personal to him.

“I probably wouldn’t share it, but again it was something that was very personal that’s happened and from there I see life a lot different today. Gratitude, giving back and being the best version of yourself and doing your best every day, something I really believe in.” Mr Hassan said.

What started off as 10 to 12 clients now sit at about 155 clients and Mr Hassan said there’s more he has planned for the future of Personalised Support Services, but the vision is to be a care provider and employer of choice which will be carried throughout.

“The next year we also want to expand interstate as well,” Mr Hassan said.

“I’m looking most forward to what’s built from ground up, literally reach for the stars because if you reach for the stars and it doesn’t happen at least you land on the clouds. Really see the name, the company logo on the big screen really talked about and again.”