Calls for Dandy Hospital action

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

State election candidates have called for more funding and an expansion of Dandenong Hospital, which has strained under unprecedented pressure in recent months.

Emergency waiting times, ambulance transfer times and elective surgery waits have escalated at Dandenong and other hospitals across the state.

There were improving signs in the latest quarterly data from the Victorian Agency of Health Information released on 28 October.

But there are still signs that elective surgery and emergency care at Dandenong are under massive pressure.

The Government had blamed a surge in hospital emergency department presentations as the state battled lingering Covid-19 effects, such as illness and workforce shortages.

Dandenong Labor MP Gabrielle Williams, who announced a $295 million upgrade of the hospital, said the pandemic affected patient care across Australia.

“Monash Health is working closely with the Dandenong community to make sure they continue to get the care they deserve, with median wait times in the hospital falling over the past quarter.”

Dandenong Hospital is a “critical part of our local public health system”, Ms Williams said.

“I am a strong advocate for further investment in Dandenong Hospital, to ensure it can continue to provide quality healthcare for everyone in our community.”

Meanwhile, Dandenong Greens candidate Matthew Kirwan called for a Dandenong Hospital expansion – in line with Monash Health’s strategic plan.

Monash Health stated in its 2019 plan that the expansion would “improve local access to high volume, high complexity care in the rapidly growing south-east growth corridor”.

The service would focus on general medicine, refugee health, gastroenterology, major head and heck care and maternity care.

The Greens have pledged to invest $1.3 billion for additional rehab beds, geriatric beds and nursing home beds to make room for more emergency patients in Melbourne hospitals.

It would also increase staff wages and employ more GPs and nurses in clinics to “plug the exodus” of healthcare workers.

A Liberal spokesperson said Victoria’s spending on hospitals was the lowest in the country.

“This resulted in fewer hospital staff, fewer beds and longer wait times for Victorians.”

If elected to Government, the Liberals have pledged to build or upgrade more than 20 hospitals and add 40,000 new and upskilled nurses and midwives in the next four years.

It would be funded by shelving the $35 billion Suburban Rail Loop project, the spokesperson said.

Short-term improvements could be made at Dandenong Hospital by reducing hospital admissions at the “front end”, reducing nurses’ workloads and reducing bed blockage at the exit from hospital.

Mulgrave independent candidate Ian Cook said ending the “health crisis” at Dandenong Hospital was caused by politicising the Department of Health.

“By putting doctors and nurses back in charge at the Department of Health and at Dandenong Hospital, rather than political appointees, we will be able to start meeting the needs of patients and their families once more.

“Doctors and nurses have always known better than bureaucrats and political appointees.

“We need more real doctors and less spin doctors.”

Animal Justice Party and United Australia Party candidates were contacted for comment.