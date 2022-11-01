Kids speak up, council listens

By Sahar Foladi

The annual Greater Dandenong Children’s Forum was held on 26 October at Dandenong Civic Centre to celebrate Children’s Week.

The forum was organised by Greater Dandenong council’s Children’s Advisory Group, under the theme, ‘Children’s Voices Matter.’

“Children are a very important part of the Greater Dandenong community. They make up one-fifth of our population and their ideas, opinions and experiences matter,’ mayor Jim Memeti said.

Mr Memeti was at the Forum to interact with the students and view the Advisory Group’s presentation.

“This year’s Forum provided children throughout Greater Dandenong with the opportunity to develop their skills.

“To learn more about how to get involved in civic life and how to have their voices heard.”

Mr Memeti said the event was an opportunity for children to engage with the council and to express their opinions and priorities about their city.

“Council values the voices of children, so we continue to involve children in policy and project discussions and engagement consultations.”

More than 100 Grades 5 and 6 students across 25 schools took part in a day filled with fun activities and innovative workshops.

To support children’s voices, council staff from different departments will run workshops on their future projects to hear what local children think of future council projects.

The themes for this year were, ‘Your Environment, Your Voice’; ‘Let’s talk about active travel in Greater Dandenong’; ‘Home Handyman Service – Dan the Can Do Man’; ‘Design thinking at the Library’; ‘Run, play and socialise – designing our future parks’; and ‘Making art fun – designing the ideal activity kit for our new gallery’.

Mr Memeti congratulated the Advisory Group for their successful Forum saying the ideas and feedback gathered this year will have long-lasting benefits for the community.

“The future is in great hands with the children of Greater Dandenong, their passion and innovative ideas shared at the Forum were inspiring.”

Children’s Week was from 22-30 October, a national celebration that recognises the talents, skills, achievements and rights of children. For more information visit https://childrens-week.org.au/.

For more information on Council’s child-friendly city visit www.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/child-friendly-cities.