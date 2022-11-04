Drive-in’s future in doubt

By Sahar Foladi

Australia’s longest and largest running Lunar Drive-In in Dandenong South is up for grabs for new owners.

The remnant of the past which still remains famous and enjoyed by young people covers 15 acre lot and has been opened for more than 20 years.

The decision came following more costs and profits thinning out according to the owner, David Kilderry.

The theatre caters for over 400,000 people a year and consists of four screens making it the largest drive-in in Australia with most screen choice.

Mr Kildbery said the theatre is in a desirable location which is why he pays $1000 a day more than ($700,000 a year) in land tax and while nearby churches and caravan parks pay none.

He’s tried to discuss the tax with politicians from all sides but the sympathetic politicians say the land tax is designed to ensure the “highest use” of the land.

It means drive-ins should be probably another 15 kilometres further out.

Mr Kildberry has stated it’s possible for future buyers to keep the cinema, however they’ll face the same challenges, which leaves the future of the once popular drive-in theatre in uncertainty.

Melbourne is home to the first drive-in theatre. Skyline was established in 1954 in Burwood, the first of 330 drives-in that would open across Australia.

The theatre was extremely popular and 2,000 cars competed to gain access to the 600 space on its first night, causing traffic jam on both directions along Burwood Highway.

Fast forward to 2022, there are only 12 drive-ins left in Australia with Lunar drive-in to be one of Melbourne’s three theatres.

The most popular film was Jemanji and it broke all-time records and “packed the place“ for an entire summer.

The future of this much enjoyed theatre by the locals will be at the hands of its new owner.