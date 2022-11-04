New dog park for Hills

A new dog park in Endeavour Hills is part of a $20 million ‘animal welfare’ package promised by the Labor Party.

Premier Daniel Andrews announced the dog park as one of six pledged across the state, costing $13.4 million.

He also promised $2 million to support low-cost vet clinics and $5 million for a fund for pet shelters, animal rescue and rehoming organisations.

A draft of new animal welfare laws would be released in 2023.

““We said we’d ban puppy farming in Victoria and give renters the right to keep a pet, and we have,” Mr Andrews said.

“Now, we’ll do even more to keep our family pets and animals safe, happy and healthy.”