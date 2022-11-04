Pool to stay open until April

By Marcus Uhe

Doveton is set to be much more bearable this summer thanks to the City of Casey’s decision to extend the Doveton Pool in the Park’s open period.

The council announced on Friday 4 November the decision extended the facility’s summer season with the pool now opening from Saturday 19 November until Sunday 2 April 2023.

The trigger closure temperature has also been decreased so the pool will remain open provided Melbourne’s temperature is 25 degrees or above.

City of Casey Chair of Administrators Noelene Duff PSM is looking forward to seeing the community enjoy the pool over the summer.

“Doveton Pool in the Park is a popular summer facility in Casey and a much-loved community asset,” said Ms Duff.

“The increase in operating hours will provide residents with more access to the facility and allow them to take advantage of what it has on offer throughout the summer season.”

The council adopted the $21.14 million Doveton Pool in the Park master plan in August, in what was a backflip on a previous plan in 2021 to close the facility and have it replaced with parkland, following fierce public advocacy.

The project is contingent on receiving 50 per cent funding from state and federal governments.

Bruce MP Julian Hill said in August that he will “back” a Federal contribution.

“Labor will be transparent about where and why funding is allocated and will not repeat the rorts and corruption of the Liberals, so I look forward to Council presenting the full business case as soon as they have completed it,” Mr Hill said.

For more information visit One Casey’s Doveton Pool In the Park website page.