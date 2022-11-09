Dandenong to London modelling

Young locals have been selected to compete at a National level after Dandenong Plaza hosted Top model international modelling competition.

The two day modelling showcase featured local contestants from Dandenong and surrounding suburbs aspiring to launch their careers as international models

The overall winner of Top Model Australia will win the trip of a lifetime to compete in London on the International stage, and also walk in London Fashion Week.

The teens wore outfits from retailers such as, Dotti, Ally Fashion, Just Keans, Jay Jays, Katies, YD and more in Dandenong Plaza to showcase their new season styles on the runway.

Eight out of 32 models have been selected to represent Victoria in 2023 National Finals including Dandenong locals, Majoduline Gabriel and Helamini Weeratunga.

Ms Weeratunga said modelling boosts her confidence and takes her out of her comfort zone.

“So entering Top Model was a huge excitement for me because I do believe that it will make me more confident and will open up many modelling opportunities.

“I would like to keep presenting my values, my strengths and beliefs through modelling.”

Some of the judging panel over the two days were, Christina Podolyan (Big Brother), George Goldfeder (Beauty and the Geek) and Miss World Top 10 and International model, Lily Rose Munivrana.