30 Years of Community Visitors Scheme

By Sahar Foladi

The heart touching Community Visitors Scheme (CVS) celebrated its 30 birthday with their team of volunteers on 3 November in Dandenong.

CVS is a branch of Southern Migrant and Refugee Centre, derived from SMRC’s visitors scheme work.

The Government funded organisation provides ongoing social support and companionship to those in Residential Aged Care Facility or a Home Care Package.

Brigitte Antoinette has been volunteering for seven years and provides face to face service to her clients.

“I’m happy to be able to provide that service to them. They enjoy my company when I go there, I just make them feel welcome and put a smile on their face,” Ms Antoinette said.

SMRC’s Program Coordinator, Godette McGregor has been with CVS since 2014 and provided services all over South East such as, City of Greater Dandenong, City of Casey and Shire of Cardinia.

“Community visitors are a very special friend and companion that the client can look forward to seeing or calling and many of the clients show their happiness through their eyes,” Ms McGregor said.

CVS is to be expanded and renamed, Aged Care Volunteer Visitors Scheme (ACVVS) in 2023, in response to the Royal Commission into Aged Care.

“It’s very exciting, there’ll be more funds for CVS, which means the government has recognised that there are a lot of people suffering from the loneliness, depression and social isolation,” Ms McGregor said.

CVS is in the process of finding out how they’ll be able to expand and which area has the most socially isolated clients.

“So there are actually a lot of referrals, we’re in the process of applying.”

Victoria has the highest level of loneliness with 33.6 per cent in October 2020 according to Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) and there are higher levels of loneliness among older people, Relationships Australia (2018).

“We’ve got feedback that the clients look forward to the community visitor to have cuppa with them, to be able to speak their common language, to be able to reminisce, talk about their culture and their tradition,” Ms McGregor said.

However, along with the expansion, the organisations like SMRC need an increase in volunteers to keep up with the work.

Compelling research shows a drastic decrease in number of volunteers due to Covid19 according to Volunteering Australia and ANU Centre for Social Research and Methods.

Ms Godette said so far they’ve met all their targets and has a wait list for their clients but their team work really well together in tackling these challenges.

“We have a good relationship with the state network member she looks after Victoria, New South Wales, and also ACT.

“If we have new referrals and we cannot meet them, within three months, we pass it onto other coordinators at SMRC if they have the chance to provide the social support, so we work very well together,’ Ms McGregor said.

Anyone who wishes to become a volunteer call 9767 1900 or visit Clow Street Dandenong, 3175.