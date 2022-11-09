Long walk against Family Violence

The Walk against Family Violence is back on 22 November after a two year break due to Covid.

Councils and community members will take to the streets of Dandenong to show their support to end family violence (FV).

The walk will start at Dandenong Market at 11.30am and will finish in Harmony Square where we important guest speakers such as, Nadia Mattiazzo from women with Disabilities Victoria, superintendent Jo Stafford from Vic Police and Orange Door support service representatives will talk about the impacts of family violence.

Locals are encouraged to join the walk and stand together as a community to say no to family violence

Keynote speaker, Tarang Chawla is a vocal anti-violence campaigner and gender equality advocate.

Mr Chawla’s sister Nikita was murdered in 2015, and he has worked tirelessly ever since to end violence against women and girls.

“I think when we talk about the statistics, and we look at the realities of family violence. It’s often very depressing, but ultimately my message is one of hope and optimism for a future that is free from violence,” Mr Chawla said.

However, there is a long road to end FV as statistics show one in six women experience physical or sexual violence and one woman a week is killed by her current or former partner.

Although advocates such as Rosie Batty say there have been changes in attitudes and behaviour regarding FV, there needs to be more done to tackle the major issue Australia is facing.

“It comes down to community attitudes and it comes down to all of us as individuals, we don’t need to wait for Council, we don’t need to wait for politicians or sports people or the media to talk about it.

“We can talk about it amongst ourselves to change the attitudes that contribute to the kinds of family violence that we’re seeing in Greater Dandenong,” Mr Chawla said.

Local services will be present on the day to offer support and advice to those who need it.

Visit greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/walk-against for more information.