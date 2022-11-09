Another MPNFL legend joins Noble

Noble Park has added yet another Mornington Peninsula Nepean Football League legend to its books, with star-midfielder Jackson Casey joining the Bulls.

Casey had captained Bonbeach for the past eight seasons before signing on at the reigning Eastern Football Netball League premier.

He joins former Bonbeach – and current Bulls – coach Steve Hughes and fellow Sharks superstar Shane McDonald at Pat Wright Senior Oval.

Casey begun his career across half-back and is expected to return to that position when he pulls on the Noble Park jumper.

With great recruits come great expectations for the Bulls, who many believe are even more so the team to beat than they were a month ago.