National plea to find WA boy

Police in Western Australian have launched a National appeal to seek information on the whereabouts of five year old boy Avkan Oso Vorkoeper.

There are concerns for the safety and welfare of the boy who is believed to be with a family friend.

WA Police force know the car has left WA, however they’re not sure if Avkan has been left in WA or has been taken interstate as well in a Toyota Fortuner with WA registration ‘1GQI 081’.

Anyone who sees the Toyota Fortuner with WA registration ‘1GQI 081’, or who has information regarding Avkan’s current whereabouts or recent movements, should call WA Police on 131 444.