Hallam’s ‘Outback Truckers’ hazard

A Hallam unsealed road used by heavy vehicles has deteriorated into a dangerous slurry after recent flooding.

The inundated O’Grady Road, which adjoins the Hallam Valley drainage system, turned to a mogul course of corrugations, potholes and water hazards.

It’s a dangerous situation that could have been easily avoided if the nearby channel was properly maintained, truckies and business owners say.

“It’s bloody awful,” truck driver Andrew Chatfield said. “An absolute disgrace. It’s like something out of Outback Truckers.

“I understand it’s a gravel road but to have these big holes is absolutely terrible.”

He describes the potholed intersection with Hallam South Road as a “crater” – about a foot deep.

“That’s the worst bit. You come off the gravel onto bitumen, it’s like going up a step.

“You can’t go too quick but you have to go reasonably fast to get in front of traffic.”

Mr Chatfield says it’s “nerve-wracking” travelling the road up to five times a day, hoping not to get bogged.

Trucks were lurching onto the wrong side of the road to avoid the hazards, he said.

Last Tuesday, a truck driver tried to avoid a large depression that stretched across nearly the road’s width. His truck was as a result bogged on the roadside, requiring a tow out.

The next morning, a Star News photographer’s All Wheel Drive vehicle bottomed out several times on the road.

“There’s potholes and sludgy mud all the way. I saw a truck driver turning the wheel a bit and the back part of the truck was crabbing.”

Casey Council’s city and asset planning manager Keri New said the council applied about 430 tons of rock on the road since July.

“However unprecedented weather events can cause the road to deteriorate quickly, requiring further maintenance.

“Works to fix the road commenced on Wednesday 9 November and are expected to be completed in the coming days.”

There were no plans to seal the road, which would need to be funded by O’Grady Road landowners, Ms New said.

Meanwhile, VicRoads has proposed to repair the intersection at Hallam South Road, Ms New said.

“The proposed works, which will take around three weeks to complete, will include new asphalt surface to be constructed at the intersection.”

A nearby business owner says the treacherous situation is caused by nearby drains being clogged with rubbish and vegetation. The situation would improve with better maintenance, he says.

The owner said there was a Melbourne Water proposal to enclose the drain but it was put on hold due to the discovery of the protected fish Dwarf Galaxias.

Under the former Dandenong Valley Authority, the drain was kept clear of litter and plant growth. This changed under Melbourne Water’s watch, he says.

“There was no vegetation in the drain 25 years ago. If they cleaned them out, we wouldn’t have these issues.

“The fish should be moved out of what is a man-made drain and let it function like a proper drain again.”

Ms New said Melbourne Water’s drainage system was unable to cope with the water coming through during “unprecedented” weather conditions.

It led to the area around Centre Road, O’Grady Road and Hallam South Road being regularly flooded since 14 October.

“Council has been in discussions with Melbourne Water, seeking action to mitigate this ongoing flooding issue,” Ms New said.

“We are monitoring the flooding and road conditions closely and are working with Melbourne Water, VicRoads and the Victorian Department of Transport to address the issue and restore the road.”

A Melbourne Water spokesperson said maintenance of both the underground drain and the O’Grady outfall channel had not reduced.

“A clean-out of these assets occurred in the last 12 months and Dwarf Galaxias were translocated by an environmental specialist.”

Melbourne Water regularly inspected Hallam Main Drain before and after flood events, the spokesperson said.

“A post-flood inspection occurred this week once the waters subsided and it was deemed safe to do so.

“Debris was removed from an inlet grate on the same day.”

However, as late as Friday last week, road-users say thick rubbish and reeds still reportedly clogged the O’Grady channel.