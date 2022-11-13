Weather hampers mowing schedule

By Marcus Uhe

The City of Casey have conceded that recent wet weather has created difficulty in maintaining the mowing schedule at their parks and reserves.

Data from the Bureau of Meteorology issued on Friday 4 November stated that Victoria had its wettest October on record, doubling the October average between 1961 and 1990 of 64.4 millilitres.

In a statement on their website, the council apologised for the inconvenience the delays present and appreciated the community’s patience.

“The wet conditions make it unsafe to move the machinery through grounds without causing significant damage to the land, and due to the size of our parklands and roadsides, hand mowing is not an option,” The council said.

“With more than 2500 parks, reserves and roadsides across Casey, we use three different contractors to maintain these open spaces, which means they are maintained on different service schedules.

“The majority of parks are now on a three-week schedule and the main road reserves on a five-week schedule. Parks that are missed in the schedule are prioritised to be cut in the next mowing cycle.”

The council experienced significant issues with the maintenance schedule last summer, following issues with their contractors obtaining the required equipment and delays associated with Covid-19.