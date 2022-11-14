Donnell delight: the laconic lefty reaches 9000

By Tyler Lewis

Dandenong champion Tom Donnell has joined his good mate Brett Forsyth in the 9000-run club.

Donnell fell just 12 runs shy of achieving the feat with Forsyth last weekend, but boomed past the total to become the 17th player to score 9000 Vic Premier Cricket First XI runs with a knock of 79 on Saturday.

In fact, his 53rd Vic Premier Cricket half-century against Melbourne at The Albert in the first of the weekend’s double-header has propelled him ahead of Forsyth on the all-time run’s leader board.

The pair are already one and two as Dandenong’s all-time leading run scorers, but are closing in on former Panther great Brendan McArdle, who struck 9281 runs.

With the addition of Sunday’s 27, Donnell now has 9094 First XI runs to his name.

VIC PREMIER CRICKET ALL-TIME RUNS:

1. W Ayres 15277

2. G Watts 12933

3. W Scholes 12693

4. J Ryder 12677

5. P McAlister 11893

6. A Kent 11032

7. S Hill 10994

8. D Dempsey 10154

9. P Dickson 10045

10. D King 9528

11. W Armstrong 9395

12. B McArdle 9281

13. J Stuckey 9251

14. R Harvey 9146

15. D Russ 9105

16. T DONNELL 9094

17. B Forsyth 9033