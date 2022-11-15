Lucky Lyndhurst Secondary College

By Marcus Uhe

The Liberal Party have matched Labor’s election promise for an upgrade to Lyndhurst Secondary College in the seat of Narre Warren South.

Shadow Minister for Education David Hodgett announced the $13.6 million commitment on Tuesday 15 November, a dollar-for-dollar match of the Labor party’s promise made in October to upgrade blocks A and E at the school.

“Every family deserves a great local school, and a re-elected Andrews Labor Government will deliver an expanded Lyndhurst Secondary College so local students have the world-class classrooms they deserve,” Narre Warren south MP Gary Maas said.

The Liberal party will also be upgrading classroom blocks but did not specify which.

Mr Hodgett said the investment would provide the school with the infrastructure it needs now, and for the future.

“Our kids deserve the very best learning facilities, and our teachers deserve the very best teaching spaces,” Mr Hodgett said.

“This is a priority for the Liberals and Nationals, to give our children spaces that spark creativity, nurture learning and encourage healthy physical, emotional and social wellbeing

at every stage of their development.”

Liberal Candidate for Narre Warren South, Annette Samuel, said she was proud to be fighting for students, parents, carers and teachers across the community.

“This expansion is for the students – world-class facilities where they can learn and grow is something that these students deserve,” Ms Samuel said.

“It’s no secret that our community has been calling out for thoughtful investment over the years. I am here to answer that call, end the neglect and deliver for the people of Lyndhurst

and beyond.”