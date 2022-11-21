Fifi, Fev & Nick go to Market

101.9 The Fox FM fans rose early to catch ‘Brekkie in the Burbs’ at Dandenong Market.

Melbourne’s No.1-rating FM breakfast show’s Fifi, Fev and Nick were on-air live from 6am-9am on 18 November.

Ex-AFL player Brendan Fevola who grew up in Narre Warren and a fan of the market’s Dandee Donuts, was joined by co-presenters Fifi Box and Nick Cody.

“Fev and Nick are big fans of great food and love to talk about it every chance they get so it has been great exposure for the Market,” Dandenong Market general manager Jennifer Hibbs said.

“This was a great event to put Dandenong Market on the map.

“The early morning crowd proved the show’s huge following”.

The crew and crowd feasted on a free breakfast including falafel wraps, fresh orange juice and coffee, bureks, egg and bacon rolls, Afghan bread, pastries and of course donuts.

Plenty of prizes were also given away, including concert tickets, merchandise and other goodie bags.