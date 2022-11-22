Man wanted over bus stabbing

Police have released images of a man wanted over the stabbing of a teenager at a Dandenong bus stop.

The 17-year-old boy was stabbed as he tried to stop a fight between his friend and a man in Clow Street after 4pm on 28 October, Transit CIU detectives say.

The man had allegedly produced a “sharp item” as the fight moved from aboard to a bus stop outside.

As the boy stepped in, he was stabbed by the man who fled on foot towards Dandenong Plaza, police say.

The Dandenong teen was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The man had originally boarded the bus in Doveton about 4pm.

He had got in a verbal altercation with school-aged children before the victim and his friend boarded the bus in Clow Street.

The man was described as Caucasian, 170 centimetres, 30 years old, dark hair and with a small “tribal like” star on the back of his left hand.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au