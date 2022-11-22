Lunar New Year $400K pledge

Springvale Lunar New Year Festival will receive a $400,000 boost if the Labor Government is re-elected.

The festival organised by Springvale Asian Business Association (SABA) has been a popular, vibrant mix of music, food, dance art and culture for more than 20 years.

In 2020, it drew a crowd of more than 60,000 in the past. But it was been cancelled in 2021 and 2022 in response to the Covid pandemic.

The funding is part of Labor’s $12 million pledge for multicultural festivals and events across Victoria.

Premier Daniel Andrews said “Victoria’s cultural diversity is what makes our state great”.

“Multicultural festivals and events are an important way to celebrate the contribution communities have made – and continue to make.

“Labor is doing what matters – we’ll support multicultural festivals and events that celebrate dance, music, language art and food, making sure they’re bigger and better than ever.”

Multicultural Affairs Minister Ros Spence said the investment would make a “proud and vibrant” Asian community “even stronger”.

Clarinda MP Meng Heang Tak said SABA was an “essential part of Springvale’s story”.

“This investment will celebrate and share that contribution.”