$9 million boost for James Cook Primary School

The ALP has pledged an ambitious investment into facilities at a primary school in Endeavour Hills, as crunch time looms for candidates in the 2022 State election.

James Cook Primary School will undergo a giant $9.1 million upgrade under a re-elected State Government, allowing much needed structural upgrades to modernise the school.

Minister for Water, Regional Development and Equality Harriet Shing and Narre Warren North candidate Belinda Wilson ventured to James Cook Primary School to view the school’s current facilities, which have not been majorly amended since the school was built in 1979.

“Our teachers do an amazing job educating Victorian students. Labor is backing their work, delivering so many new and upgraded classrooms and learning spaces at schools right across the state,” Ms Shing said.

“We want our students to have what they need to succeed in the classroom – and beyond. Because only Labor believes that every child deserves a great education.”

James Cook Primary School principal Anne Burgess said the school has significant roofing damage which has caused sizable water leaks in recent years.

She said classes have been relocated due to the leaks on multiple occasions, causing disruption to students’ learning.

Ms Wilson said every family should have a great local school.

“That’s why I’m so proud Labor will deliver an upgrade for James Cook Primary School so kids in Endeavour Hills have the world-class classrooms they deserve.

“The best teachers can’t do the best job in ageing classrooms and out-of-date facilities. That’s why we’ve invested more than $12.8 billion to build and upgrade schools in every corner of the state – making sure every student has every chance.”