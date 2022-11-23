ALP promises Vietnamese funding

With just three days to go in the State Election campaign, a re-elected Labor Government has pledged $330,000 to Vietnamese community groups in Springvale.

The Hoa Nghiem Buddhist Temple would receive $250,000 for upgrades as part of a $50 million infrastructure fund for multicultural and multifaith communities.

Support group South Eastern Melbourne Vietnamese Association Council (SEMVAC) would be granted $80,000 for its housing, employment, health and other services.

Premier Daniel Andrews said “every community deserves great spaces to come together to celebrate and share in faith, culture and tradition”.

“Our Vietnamese community is no different and this investment will make sure Vietnamese Buddhists remain strong and connected.”

He also said SEMVAC was “a service with a big heart – giving everything they have to support Vietnamese Victorians in the South East”.

“It’s why we’re going to make sure they have what they need to keep supporting local residents.”

Clarinda Labor MP Meng Heang Tak said the SEMVAC funding would ensure “hardworking members of the community keep getting to do what they love – helping others”.

South Eastern Metroplitan Labor MP Tien Kieu said “we’re proud to give back to those who have given so much to us”.