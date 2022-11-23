$87m for Evans Road upgrade

The Liberal Nationals Coalition has pledged to fully duplicate Evans Road in Cranbourne, if the party is elected to Government.

The $87 million project will upgrade the section between Hall Road, Cranbourne and South Gippsland Highway, Lynbrook.

Transport Infrastructure opposition spokesperson Matt Bach said the “critically important” project would mean a “quicker and safer commute” for drivers across the South East.

It was important to invest in the region under significant population growth, Dr Bach said.

Cranbourne Liberal candidate Jagdeep Singh said the Coalition were ensuring “places like Cranbourne get their fair share of infrastructure spend.

Narre Warren South Liberal candidate Annette Samuel said the upgrade meant safer travel, less time in traffic and “more time with loved ones at home”.