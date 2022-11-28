Cook seeks recount

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Mulgrave independent Ian Cook has called for a recount of the seat despite Premier Daniel Andrews winning with a clear majority.

The Victorian Electoral Commission admitted it erred by pitching the two-party preferred count between Mr Andrews and Liberal candidate Michael Piastrino.

This was despite Mr Cook (20 per cent) polling a clear second ahead of Mr Piastrino (16 per cent).

As a result, the seat is more marginal than it appears, Mr Cook argues.

On the latest provisional count, Mr Andrews leads the seat 60 per cent to 40 per cent on a two-party preferred basis against Mr Piastrino.

The Premier also won 51 per cent of No.1 votes.

According to the VEC website, the VEC erred in not setting up the two-party preferred count between Mr Andrews and Mr Cook.

But it won’t be corrected due to the large margin.

“I’m not suggesting that we’re going to win,” Mr Cook says.

“But according to my scrutineers, it will bring Daniel Andrews down a few per cent to make the seat marginal.”

Mr Cook says he was heartened by the support of 390 volunteers during his campaign. Legions handed out how-to-vote cards outside polling booths.

“At the start of the campaign I didn’t think we would win. I thought it was a Herculean task.

“I would have been quite happy if Labour won and we knocked Daniel Andrews off. He’s too divisive. I can’t see him healing Victoria.”