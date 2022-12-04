Williams shores up ‘safest seat’

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

As the dust settles on a “toxic” state election, Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams now occupies Labor’s safest State seat.

On last count, Ms Williams was on a 20 per cent two-party preferred margin, defying the large swings that beset other ALP safe in Melbourne’s West.

“It’s a huge honour to serve a third term here in Dandenong. To do so with the safest seat in the state, I don’t take it lightly. It is incredibly significant.”

As for Labor’s resounding overall victory, it showed that “the loudest voice isn’t always the majority voice.”

Ms Williams described the election as “the most toxic campaign I’ve been a part of” blighted by violent, personal threats and mistruths on social media.

It was a big misstep by the Opposition in failing to distinguish between the loud voices and the majority view, Ms Williams said.

“It was concerning to see a major party in the Coalition flirting with extreme voices and to see it play out on social media.”

In the Dandenong electorate, the campaign teams were however “very respectful”.

“That was reflective of the candidates, who were respectful to each other and that flowed through to the volunteers – with a few aberrations.”

Despite a resounding victory, Labor couldn’t take this win for granted, Ms Williams said.

The Government needed to “heed the lessons” and take seriously its obligations to serve people in “genuine need” during tough economic times.

“There was strong discussion and healthy discussion around the economic pressures people are under … and to do what we can to respond to that.”

She said voters had endorsed the Government’s infrastructure agenda including schools, hospitals and Tafes which gave it a “strong story to tell”.

In October, Ms Williams took time out of electioneering after giving birth to son Ruairí – who was seen supporting the cause in ‘Vote 1 Mum’ babywear.

“He mostly spent time in my living room minded by a friend while I was on the hustings. I think he slept through most of it.”

Ms Williams has been serving as Minister for Mental Health and First Peoples and Treaty.

She’d also previously held the Women and Prevention of Family Violence portfolios.

When asked of her preferred portfolios in the next term, she said: “I’d be honoured to serve wherever I am needed.”