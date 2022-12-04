Labor’s State Election promises in Greater Dandenong

The State Government made more than $300 million of promises for the Greater Dandenong region as part of the recent election campaign.

Here’s a breakdown of the pledges seat by seat:

CLARINDA

$400,000 Springvale Lunar New Year Festival

$250,000 Hoa Nghiem Buddhist Temple upgrade

$220,000 Alex Wilkie Reserve and Alex Nelson Reserve wetlands upgrade

$200,000 Springvale Asian Business Association

$80,000 South Eastern Melbourne Vietnamese Association Council

$80,000 Keysborough Learning Centre

DANDENONG

$295 million Dandenong Hospital redevelopment

$750,000 Tamil Community Centre in Dandenong

$400,000 Albanian Sakie Islamic Society of Dandenong cultural centre

$100,000 Nikola Tesla Community Serbian Cultural Club upgrades

$100,000 Community Abundance

$80,000 Colman Education Foundation

$50,000 Emir Sultan Mosque – $50,000

$50,000 Omar-Farooq Mosque in Doveton

A new Tech School in Dandenong

New early childhood education centres in Dandenong and in Noble Park East

A neighbourhood battery in Greater Dandenong

MULGRAVE

$2 million Springvale Reserve upgrade

$200,000 Scout hall, Edinburgh Reserve upgrade

$200,000 The Association of Ukrainians, Noble Park

$100,000 South East Community Links

MORDIALLOC

$5.34 million Keysborough Gardens Primary School upgrade

$500,000 Keysborough CFA station upgrade (planning)

$100,000 Serbian Sports Centre, Keysborough