Labor’s State Election promises in Greater Dandenong

The State Government made more than $300 million of promises for the Greater Dandenong region as part of the recent election campaign.
Here’s a breakdown of the pledges seat by seat:
CLARINDA
$400,000 Springvale Lunar New Year Festival
$250,000 Hoa Nghiem Buddhist Temple upgrade
$220,000 Alex Wilkie Reserve and Alex Nelson Reserve wetlands upgrade
$200,000 Springvale Asian Business Association
$80,000 South Eastern Melbourne Vietnamese Association Council
$80,000 Keysborough Learning Centre
DANDENONG
$295 million Dandenong Hospital redevelopment
$750,000 Tamil Community Centre in Dandenong
$400,000 Albanian Sakie Islamic Society of Dandenong cultural centre
$100,000 Nikola Tesla Community Serbian Cultural Club upgrades
$100,000 Community Abundance
$80,000 Colman Education Foundation
$50,000 Emir Sultan Mosque – $50,000
$50,000 Omar-Farooq Mosque in Doveton
A new Tech School in Dandenong
New early childhood education centres in Dandenong and in Noble Park East
A neighbourhood battery in Greater Dandenong
MULGRAVE
$2 million Springvale Reserve upgrade
$200,000 Scout hall, Edinburgh Reserve upgrade
$200,000 The Association of Ukrainians, Noble Park
$100,000 South East Community Links
MORDIALLOC
$5.34 million Keysborough Gardens Primary School upgrade
$500,000 Keysborough CFA station upgrade (planning)
$100,000 Serbian Sports Centre, Keysborough