Jobs ‘game-changer’ on track

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

The GameChange scheme that aims to fix the paradox of high unemployment in Greater Dandenong’s job-rich region has launched into Stage 2.

City of Greater Dandenong, through South East Business Networks, has produced its evidence-based ‘case for change’ after four years of research and stakeholder round-tables.

“Greater Dandenong is blessed with a thriving manufacturing and business community – including construction, hospitality, retail and allied health – with a higher than average unemployment rate,” SEBN general manager Sandra George said.

“For this thriving economy to continue, we need to shift the jobs and skills ecosystem to deliver better outcomes for both local jobseekers and businesses alike.”

According to its case for change, Greater Dandenong employs almost 100,000 people, creating $44 billion in annual economic value.

But unemployment in Dandenong and Doveton stands at 12.6 per cent and 14.9 per cent – more than three times the statewide rate of 4.2 per cent.

Similarly, youth (20-24 years old) unemployment is 22 per cent in Dandenong and 24.5 per cent in Doveton. The state rate is 9.9 per cent.

The paper found that jobseekers and employers found the “jobs and skills ecosystem” complex and difficult.

It didn’t address jobseekers’ need for work experience and didn’t align training with employers’ skills needs.

Ms George says the focus is now on five key priority areas, including a central employment hub to make it easier to navigate the employment system.

Other priorities included greater workplace flexibility to enable more participation, as well as targeted training linked to job opportunities.

“(We need to) invest in those who need it most, finding better ways for jobseekers currently experiencing disadvantage or economic exclusion to pursue pathways to employment.”

GameChange aimed to engage employers, jobseekers, service providers and training organisations to work collaboratively, she said.

The project is supported by Greater Dandenong City Council and the Department of Jobs, Precincts and Regions.