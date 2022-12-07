BIG Summer Read 2023

Greater Dandenong Libraries is calling on primary school aged children to discover the joy of reading this summer for a chance to win some great prizes.

The BIG Summer Read, an annual reading challenge presented in partnership with Public Libraries Victoria ends on 31 January 2023.

Children can register via the Beanstack Tracker app which can be downloaded from the phone or in person at Dandenong and Springvale Libraries.

Readers can read books and log them in the app for a chance to be rewarded.

Readers will qualify for a milestone reward for every 10 books they read and log.

When participants collect their milestone reward at a library they will also be entered into the draw for some bigger prizes at the end of the program.

Winners of the BIG Summer Read will be presented at the Grand Finale event to be held at Springvale Library on Saturday 4 February 2023.

Visit libraries.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/bigsummerread for more information.