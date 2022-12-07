Skills-shortage response awarded

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

An award-winning series of ‘short and sharp’ courses is helping to fill the vast skill shortage gaps in South East manufacturing.

Chisholm Institute was recognised for the initiative with the 2022 Victorian Training and Education – Organisation Award at the Weld Australia’s Excellence Awards on 1 December.

Chisholm engineering manager Matthew Baker said the four-week introductory courses were designed to fill a desperate shortage of welders and computer numerical control (CNC) workers in the South East.

In the Dandenong region alone, despite 20-plus per cent youth unemployment, there are 1000 vacancies for entry-level welding jobs.

The federally-funded courses were in close partnership with industry groups South Eastern Melbourne Manufacturers Alliance (SEMMA) and Australian Manufacturing Technology Institute Limited (AMTIL).

Both courses were “highly successful” with about 90 per cent of graduates landing a job, Mr Baker said.

During a ‘speed dating’ component, employers selected students for further interviews and placements.

“What we’re looking for is a willingness to learn. Anyone who is open to that lifelong learning process will do well,” Mr Baker said.

“The skills needed can be taught but that willingness and flexibility to undertake different roles and work to achieve their life-long ambition.”

The key to success was the close collaboration between Chisholm and industry, Mr Baker said.

The SEMMA welding course was designed to introduce ‘job-actives’ to basic welding and safety skills, with a view to further training on the job such as certificates and apprenticeships.

Similarly, the AMTIL course covered the basics of CNC – which uses automated systems to produce parts.

“It’s only beginner level. But it teaches them enough to whet the appetite, with enough safety and prowess to get started.”

Chisholm’s state-funded short courses with the Australian Industry Group (Ai Group) were also recognised.

The Ai Group courses were designed to entice an even wider cohort into mechanical engineering, welding and fabrication.

The first year’s intake across the three courses attracted 270 applicants.

Up to 400 could be enrolling in similar Chisholm courses with Ai Group and Jobs Victoria next year.

The Jobs Victoria program termed the Engineering Project will recruit, train and place at least 100 jobseekers in fabrication and mechanical engineering.

Over the 12 months, participants earn an income with a minimum 19 hours a week of work while being trained by experts.

Available roles include production welding,machine/process operator and fabrication or mechanical apprenticeships.

Priority applications are encouraged from women aged 45 and over, parents returning to the workforce, youths aged 25 and under, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people from multicultural backgrounds and people with disability.

Employers are provided with a Training Wage Subsidy from Jobs Victoria during the mentoring program.

To register interest, go to chisholm.edu.au/free-tafe-for-priority-courses/jobs-victoria-engineering-project