Nuwans go large

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Dandenong West’s former Sri Lankan international Nuwan Kulasekara continues to prove his worth in Anthony Brannan’s team, his century the highlight of turf three action.

Coming in with the side 4/48, Kulasekara motored to a century off 64 balls to get ‘West up to a score of 195.

He then opened the bowling and claimed two early Springvale wickets to put his side on the front foot, a position they didn’t surrender, winning by 78 runs despite another half-century to Nuwan Mendis.

Meanwhile, Hemal Ratnayake had his first big score of the season for Silverton, with 62 off 69 and skipper Clinton Gottinger finished the innings off with 38 off 21.

In response, several Coomoora batters got starts, led by Tim Wighton’s 49, but the hosts lacked the one big score to guide them to victory, falling short by 30 runs.

Jesse McCarthy had his best performance with the ball of the season, claiming four wickets.

Hasindu Waduge was the star of the other game, taking five wickets for Fountain Gate and backing it up with an unbeaten 61 but it was not enough to overcome Lynbrook.

Two big partnerships, between openers Jay Walia and Cody Thompson, and then Rohith Nag Chapalamadugu and Adam Baiden got Lynbrook up to 6/158.

Raghbir Sran picked up 32 in his first knock in the First XI of the summer, fellow opener Travis Lacey helped himself to 49 and skipper James Kellett got 43.

Berwick Springs never looked likely in response, with bowlers Asadullah Khil and Daniel Redfern nabbing three wickets each for Hampton Park.

Waduge in his knock which lasted 78 balls, the visitors fell seven runs short.