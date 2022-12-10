Make ‘sure it’s Santa’s sleigh that visits and not a fire truck’

As we put up those beautiful light decorations in the lead up to Christmas and the holiday season, remember to always check the wiring and placement of the lights.

CFA Chief Officer, Jason Heffeman urged Victorians to take simple precautionary steps to be sure it’s only Santa’s sleigh that visits this Christmas, and not a fire truck.

“Before setting your lights up, make sure the wiring is intact, check there are no missing bulbs or frayed cords and the lights are in good, working order.

“When plugging in your lights, remember not to overload power boards, and make sure electrical cords are not covered by a rug or mat,” he said.

In September, CFA responded to an electrical fire caused by fairy lights at a Ferntree Gully house which caused significant damage to the brick veneer property.

Incident Controller and Ferntree Gully firefighter Todd Small said the incident demonstrated the risk associated with damaged festive lights.

“Please don’t leave fairy lights on all the time. Keep yourself and your loved ones safe,” he said.

Electrical fires are among the top causes of house fires each year.

“Tinsel and other festive decorations will be abundant but placing lights too close to these items can present a fire risk.

“Remember to turn your Christmas lights off when leaving the house or before going to bed to ensure they don’t overheat,” Mr Heffeman said.