Springvale house engulfed in flames

A house in Springvale has been destroyed by fire early on Wednesday 14 December.

Within six minutes after callout, a Fire Rescue Victoria crew found the home fully engulfed in flames in Nash Street about 5am.

Firefighters battled the flames for more than an hour, bringing the fire under control just after 6am.

No one was at home at the time and no injuries were reported, the FRV stated.

A VicEmergency community warning was issued for Mulgrave and Springvale due to significant smoke from the fire.

The cause of the fire was unknown, the FRV stated.

Victoria Police and Ambulance Victoria assisted at the scene.