Renex accused of illegal dumping

A Dandenong South company has been charged with allegedly dumping industrial waste at a Gippsland quarry.

Environment Protection Authority (Victoria) charged Renex Op Co Pty Ltd and its director Marinos Angelodemou with 21 offences under the state’s Environment Protection Act.

It follows an “extensive investigation” into dumping at Woodside North Quarry in June 2021, the EPA stated.

According to its website, Renex – which is based in Ordish Road – treats an array of industrial waste including contaminated soil, masonry, liquid waste, sludge and oils, organic contaminants and PFAS molecules.

“As ever, it was the local community that were our best eyes and ears and they reported the dumping to us in June 2021,” EPA Gippsland regional manager Jess Bandiera said.

Ms Bandiera said the investigation was complex and needed time to ensure the best possible chance of an outcome.

“We are determined to hold polluters to account and we have used our strong regulatory powers, working with local knowledge, to lay these charges.”

Ms Bandiera said the EPA monitored the situation closely to establish the dumped substance did not pose a health threat to neighbouring property holders.

“(We) took action to ensure it did not escape the site during heavy rain periods. The soil has been removed under an EPA notice.

“We remained in contact with community members and council, their assistance was key to this investigation.”

Renex was contacted for comment.