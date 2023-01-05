Car smashed into Narre Warren playground

Casey Crime Investigation Unit detectives have charged a teenage boy after an allegedly stolen car crashed into playground equipment in Narre Warren on 2 January.

It is alleged a sedan drove erratically along Anaconda Road before entering a reserve, at the intersection of Anaconda Road and Maramba Drive, crashing into a swing-set about 7.20pm.

No one was injured during the incident.

Police arrested a youth in a nearby street.

The 17-year-old Pakenham boy was charged with theft of motor vehicle.

He was bailed to appear at a children’s court at a later date.

It is believed that other occupants of the vehicle fled the scene on foot.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, has dashcam or CCTV footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report.