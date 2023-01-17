Hit-run driver hands himself in

A Cranbourne East man has handed himself into police after an alleged hit-run that claim a cyclist’s life in Bangholme early on Friday, 13 January.

It’s alleged a vehicle struck a cyclist before fleeing the scene on Frankston-Dandenong Road, north of Thompsons Road.

The man was located by passers-by on the side of the road shortly before 6am.

He was declared deceased at the scene.

The 37-year-old Cranbourne East man remains in custody, assisting investigators with their enquiries.

Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the incident and are working to determine what time the collision occurred.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, has dashcam/CCTV footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au