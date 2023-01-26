Celebration of nature

By Sahar Foladi

The month of January is an important one for Tamils.

Chairperson of Tamil fest Australia, Sivasuthan Kulendrasingam said,”Month of January in Tamil is Thai, it’s a very important in Tamil’s life. So we declared it as Tamil Heritage month and we hold various activities to mark this.”

On this month is also one of their most important cultural event, Thai Pongal. It is a festival to give back to the nature in Thanksgiving.

The Tamil celebrated this last week over the weekend and the community turnout was amazing.

“We tried to make it an event that entertains any multicultural from any community. It’s a good cultural experience at the same time,” Mr Kulendrasingam said.

Among others Lee Tarmalis from Labor Party and Samantha Ratnam from the Greens party were also in attendance.

They even got the chance to stir the pot of the sweet rice pudding which is a traditional and important aspect of the festival.

The Tamil festival Australia will receive $1000 grant from 2024 for the next four years to support their work in the community.