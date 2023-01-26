Rare battle for Special Olympics star

By Eleanor Wilson

Two decades ago, Clyde’s Troy Ferguson was battling for gold on the court at the Dublin Special Olympics.

Today, the all-abilities basketball coach and Special Olympics silver medallist is fighting a much larger battle.

It was March last year when persistent back pain and vomiting led to the discovery of a tumour in the bone at the base of Troy’s spine and pelvis.

Chondrosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer, seldom responds to chemotherapy or radiation therapy, meaning Mr Ferguson was rushed into surgery.

After 15 and a half hours, 21 pints of blood and 48 hours in an induced coma, he began an intensive post-surgery recovery period, putting his love for basketball on the back burner for several months.

Before the 2022 diagnosis, the grandfather of three was a hard working interstate truck driving, often clocking 60 hours a week on the job.

He was also a dedicated coach to five basketball teams for adolescents with disabilities, including Misfits Lakers and Misfits Blazers – coaching at Dandenong Stadium every Friday.

When he wasn’t coaching, he relished in any opportunity to get back on the court and relive his glory days as team captain of the Australian Basketball team at the 2003 Special Olympics World Summer Games, where he led the team to silver medal glory.

Today, things couldn’t be more different.

Troy’s cancer impacted the S1-S2 nerves that control the bowel and bladder, which causes left leg numbness and possible weakness.

He gets by in a wheelchair and needs full time support from a carer to help him with everyday activities such as showering.

His long-time friend and former partner Liza fills that role, but it also means the family has no income stream, aside from Centrelink contributions.

Liza said the family’s savings had been bled dry as a result of Troy’s health battle.

“We’ve just paid $2800 for a specialised bed for him, we’ve got nothing left,” she said.

“Between paying for Troy’s medication, constantly travelling to and from Melbourne for treatment, accommodation for me while Troy is in hospital, and paying rent, it’s very tight,” she said.

Liza said the family had travelled the 62-kilometre journey from the family’s Clyde home to specialist hospitals in Melbourne’s CBD too many times to count over the last year.

At one stage, Liza said she could not afford the petrol and parking costs that came with the commute, so she was forced to travel hours by public transport to be by Troy’s side.

At the beginning of January, Troy’s fight escalated when he found out his cancer had spread to his brain and skull.

Last week, doctor’s ordered a PET scan to determine if the cancer had spread anywhere else – Troy and Liza are expected to receive those results any day now.

The prognosis for Troy is ill-defined, said Liza.

“We just don’t know at this point,” she said.

“If doctors find the cancer anywhere else, we might have to look at palliative care,” she said.

She said her biggest hope is simply for Troy to survive.

The family has started a GoFundMe page to assist with the costs associated with Troy’s cancer fight.

Despite the adversity the family has faced, Troy’s outlook remains positive – and he maintains the Misfits teams are a large contributor to that.

“Coaching and being around the teams is what keeps me going…just the positivity they have and the camaraderie,” he said.

“There’s nothing else you can do in a situation like this, other than be strong and not get carried away by the negatives.

“Every morning I wake up, look down at my two feet and say ‘I’m alive to see another day’.”

Head to gofundme.com/f/5w3j4p-troys-cancer-battle for more details.