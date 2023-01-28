By Sahar Foladi

The annual Greater Dandenong Australia Day Awards brought out the sunshine, recognising the hard work of individuals for the betterment of the community.

At a special ceremony in Dandenong Park on Thursday 26 January, mayor Eden Foster said what an honour it was to present the 2023 awards.

“Today is a special day where we recognise exceptional people who have made such a significant contribution to our local community.

“We have a vibrant, diverse and welcoming municipality and the people we honour today continue to go above and beyond to support and serve others.

“Their passion is inspiring. We are honoured to duly celebrate our local Australia Day Award winners for 2023 and look forward to working with them to enhance our community in the year ahead.”

The day was filled with joy, sense of unification as a community, happy tears for some families and definitely a proud moment.

The following award winners were announced:

Citizen of the Year Joe De Souza JP

Joe De Souza has dedicated his life to the community, including years of service to the Springvale Youth Club (now the Springvale Leisure and Activity Centre), and The Bridge adult disability service. He is also the co-ordinator of the Justice of the Peace document signing service at the Springvale library.

Young Leader of the Year Danya Daoud

Danya Daoud volunteers with the Greater Dandenong Youth Services and with the Centre for Multicultural Youth. She took part in the 2022 state Youth Parliament. At her school she founded a newsroom and podcast, is a community engagement ambassador, STEM committee member and School Captain for 2023.

Volunteer of the Year Julie Klok

Julie Klok has volunteered with Council since 2006, she is also a community visitor with the Office of the Public Advocate. She has also chaired the Positive Ageing Committee since 2016, and during the pandemic helped address social isolation with involvement in several Council programs.

Community Group of the Year Friends of Refugees

Friends of Refugees is a volunteer-led grassroots community organisation which advocates and takes action to support refugees and vulnerable new arrivals in Greater Dandenong. Every year the group distributes 120 tonnes of donated food and operates a fresh food kitchen six days a week for refugees and people seeking asylum.

Corporate Citizen of the Year Peter Angelico

Peter Angelico is the founder and Managing Director of the ABECK Group which employs about 20 people. He also volunteers for a number of organisations and is President of South East Melbourne Manufacturers Alliance, which is also a voluntary position.

Sportsperson of the Year Award (joint winners) Sean Francis and David Swierzbiolek

Sean Francis is the President, Operations Manager and Life Member of the Springvale Districts Football Netball Club and works tirelessly to promote not only the club, but also participation in sport for multicultural communities, women, children and people of all abilities.

David Swierzbiolek is President of the Parkfield Cricket Club and has helped adopt a strong family-friendly culture at the club, engaging with multicultural communities and junior players. He is assistant coach of the women’s team and was influential in supporting the Parkfield Master Plan.

Sustainability Award Zoe Mohl

Zoe Mohl initiated the Friends of Victoria Avenue Reserve Group to plant native garden and create habitat. She also hosts regular gatherings to recycle and trade items among community members and has initiated monthly clothing swaps at Springvale Community Hub.

Living Treasure Award (joint winners) Colin Huth, Agnes Kean, Jenny Mackay and Jack Ma

Colin Huth grew up in Noble Park and joined Victoria Police at 18 years. He has worked in Springvale and Dandenong since 1994 and is an active member of Council’s Community Safety Advisory Committee.

Agnes Kean is a key foundation member of the Interfaith Network of Greater Dandenong, which started in 1989. She still plays a proactive role in its various activities and is a previous Volunteer of the Year.

Jenny Mackay has been a teacher for more than 45 years. As Assistant Principal at Dandenong North Primary School she implemented a ground-breaking English language program for students and a support group for Afghan mothers across Dandenong.

Jack Ma arrived in Australia from Vietnam in 1978 and has committed to giving back to the community ever since. He spearheaded construction of Springvale’s Quan Thanh Temple in 1990 and supports overseas communities. He is a recipient of an Order of Australia Medal.