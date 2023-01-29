Track revamp hits cost hurdle

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

After a near-triple cost blowout, a plan to rebuild Ross Reserve’s dangerously dilapidated athletics track has come under fiery debate.

Tenant sport clubs have long pleaded for an upgrade of the 40-year-old track, with several lanes closed due to the hazardous surface.

In 2021, two Masters runners broke their arms tripping on loose flapping sections. Both elderly women were hospitalized.

On 23 January, Greater Dandenong councillors voted in favour of a $6.7 million track reconstruction despite concerns about the project’s spiralling cost.

The decision was then put on hold for two weeks in await of further information, as part of a recission motion by Cr Tim Dark.

Cr Dark says the councillors were led to believe the new synthetic rubberised track would cost $2.5 million, which was allocated in the council’s 2022-’23 budget.

They were “blindsided until late in the piece by council officers” about the project’s $6.7 million price-tag funded over two years.

“That’s a phenomenally high amount for a track replacement,” Cr Dark said.

Council major projects acting director Craig Cinquegrana told the meeting the project’s original cost was $5.5 million, blown out partly to a lack of competition in tender submissions.

The project’s scope goes beyond the track to upgrading the venue for regional championships, by adding new facilities such as hammer throw, pole vault and steeplechase.

This doesn’t include a much-needed upgrade of the ageing clubrooms.

Armed with an email from Springvale Little Athletics Club’s president, Cr Dark said the new facilities were not required by the club.

Regional-standard venues were already available in Oakleigh, Mentone, Frankston, Casey Fields and Pakenham, Cr Dark said.

However, in a separate statement, Springvale Little Aths upgrade subcommittee appears to be at odds with its president.

The subcommittee stated to Star Journal it was “appreciative” of the extra funds to get its “full upgrade”.

“(It) has been a long process from the start of talks almost five years ago with pre-planning and investigation through till the final design given last year.

“The works to the athletics track will ensure we have a certificate 2 IAAF standard, which allows junior and senior level competitions to be held at Ross Reserve.”

The club was looking forward to an upgrade of its rooms at “a later stage”, the sub-committee stated.

“This project will not only be beneficial to the three athletic clubs that currently use this facility but also to our local school/community groups and other recreational users.”

Dandenong Springvale Athletics Club and Springvale Masters Athletics Club also supported the full project.

“Cost is not really the No.1 consideration. As far as we are concerned, safety is No.1,” Springvale Masters spokesperson Claudio Riga said.

“If we are to get a new track, get it to a regional level. The cost between getting it to a local level and a regional level would not be much extra.”

Dandenong Springvale Athletics Club coach Nic Geerdharry said “only a couple of lanes are useable” at Greater Dandenong’s only synthetic track.

“It’s a health and safety hazard at the moment. There’s no way we can currently hold competitions there.”

Little Athletics Victoria chief executive Anthony McIntosh supported the “overdue” track upgrade.

He also supported the venue’s upgrade for regional meets, including extra new track-and-field facilities for senior athletes.

“It won’t be of immediate use for Springvale little athletes but it will encourage them to proceed to senior athletics.”

Mayor Eden Foster said the plan would benefit all three tenant clubs, which had each received “extensive consultation” on the design.

“The redeveloped facility will accommodate all levels of athletics to allow for the growth of the sport from junior to senior ranks.

“Some field events are not suitable for Little Athletics activities, however they are required for the seniors and masters clubs, in addition to secondary school-aged children.”

Cr Foster said 8000 primary and secondary school students competed at the venue in 2022, in addition to the three clubs.

The track would continue the transformation of the venue, included an upgraded football pavilion and funding for a $2.3 million synthetic soccer pitch.

The council’s 2022-’23 budget also provides $860,000 for three electronic scoreboards and renewed lighting on oval 2 and basketball court at Ross Reserve.