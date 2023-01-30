Four charged with car theft spree

Four teenagers have been arrested in Hampton Park over a series of burglaries and car thefts across Melbourne.

The four males face a total of 60 charges after being arrested at a home in James Wyman Place about 11.15am on Wednesday 25 January.

Two allegedly stolen cars were also seized by police.

Southern Metro Crime Team detectives allege the group were involved in 11 incidents in suburbs such as Sandhurst, Cranbourne and Mt Martha between 20-25 January.

The teens gained access to unlocked vehicles and properties, police say. Seven vehicles were stolen, with six recovered by police.

The charges include aggravated home invasion, aggravated burglary, car theft and committing an indictable offence on bail.

A 18-year-old man was remanded to appear at Ringwood Magistrates’ Court on 31 January.

Two boys aged 16 and 17 were remanded to appear at a children’s court, and a 17-year-old bailed to appear at a children’s court.