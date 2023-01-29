By Sahar Foladi

Danya Daoud is an example of hard work paying off and a role model for every young person.

Ms Daoud won the Young Leader of the Year award at Greater Dandenong’s Australia Day Awards in recognition for her advocacy for youth voice.

She was only three months when she migrated with her family in 2006 from Egypt.

It was not only a proud moment for her mother to watch her walk up the stage to receive her award but it also paid off her hard work to ensure her daughter was supported.

“My mother is my biggest support I wouldn’t be able to do anything without her,” Ms Daoud said.

Ms Daoud held back tears during her speech while recognising her mother’s hard work and major role in her life.

Her journey began in school when she took up leadership roles in Year 9 in 2020.

While taking part in debates and the STEM committee, her desire to advocate for youth voice was ignited.

Ms Daoud extended this passion outside of her school and joined the Greater Dandenong Youth Services and the Centre for Multicultural Youth.

She took part in the 2022 State Youth Parliament. At her school she founded a newsroom and podcast, became a community engagement ambassador and School Captain for 2023.

Now in her final year of High school, how will Ms Daoud juggle the pressure of VCE and keep up with her volunteering work outside of school?

“I definitely want to keep up volunteering and contribute to the community but at the same time I need to focus on my studies so that’s my priority for this year.

“It’s just a matter of finding the balance for me.”