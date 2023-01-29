Connell to lead Outer East

By Marcus Uhe

Veteran sports administrator Brett Connell has been appointed new Chief Executive Officer of the Outer East Football Netball League.

Connell stepped into the role on Tuesday 24 January, replacing Aaron Bailey, who announced his resignation in October after six years in-charge.

In a statement, Connell said he could not wait to get started.

“It is a privilege to be working as part of a great ‘community’ football/netball league, in a region that I respect,” Connell said.

“I look forward to working with everyone across the Outer East community in ensuring the competition continues to grow from strength to strength”.

Connell previously served as National Growth Channels Lead for Cricket Australia for six months after he resigned as CEO of the Victorian Amateur Football Association in April last year.

The league believe his 30 years of knowledge in the field, including his six years as Operations Manager of the Victorian Country Football League, make him the right choice to lead the competition into the future, which they consider to be “exciting times”.

“The Outer East Football Netball Competitions Limited Board believes Brett’s experience, passion and knowledge of our region will assist our competition with expansion for the viable growth of our game into the future,” the League said.

“Our strategic plan will be his focus, to ensure we continue to grow and prosper.

“Having played football at senior level, as well as holding various roles in executive positions at community organisations, Brett’s understanding of community sport in the region will be crucial in achieving this.

“We are looking at a review of all current structures, procedures and operations to make our community as effective as possible for all stakeholders, members, volunteers, players and supporters alike going forward.”