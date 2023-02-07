Lets be inclusive

City of Greater Dandenong has signed up to a ground breaking national Sprots4All program to make sports more accessible for all.

When mayor Eden Foster was newly elected along with deputy mayor Lana Formoso, both emphasized on the works they’d carry out in mental and physical health.

Cr Foster emphasises on mental health being a secondary school psychologist while Cr Formoso emphasises on physical education as a teacher in the field.

While everyone laughed that the community is in safe hands, now is the time to take action.

The council will work with local sports clubs and schools to ensure people with disability have more choice and control over where and how they participate in sport.

The program has been commissioned and funded by the Australian Government in collaboration with Sports Australia and is delivered by Get Skilled Access, a disability inclusion consulting organisation founded by 2022 Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott.

Council is currently seeking an Inclusion Coach to support sporting clubs in 2023.

The Inclusion Coach (Disability Inclusion Program Coordinator) will be a part-time role with Council for six months and will be filled by a person with lived experience of disability.

The 2021 Census revealed that 7.7 per cent of people in Greater Dandenong live with a disability requiring them to seek daily assistance with mobility, communication or self-care.

Mayor, Cr Eden Foster said the Inclusion Coach position would help build a more inclusive Greater Dandenong.

“As a Council we are committed to creating opportunities for people of all abilities to participate fully in community life.

We pride ourselves in creating a community where people feel included, valued and respected. Taking part in the Sports4All program ensures we offer everyone the opportunity to be more active.”

I encourage residents with lived experience to consider applying for this job and help make our community more inclusive,” Cr Foster said.