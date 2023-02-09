Driver arrested in police operation targeting hoons

A man was arrested on 11 different charges by Greater Dandenong Highway Patrol on Tuesday 7 February as part of Victorian Police Operation Sumutra.

The operation targets dangerous drivers and related offences.

An unmarked patrol vehicle intercepted a silver Holden doing 160km/h in an 80km/h speed zone, where the driver was FaceTiming a friend on his phone.

When asked to produce identity documents, the driver gave a false driver’s license and lied about his identity.

Police later confirmed the driver to be the holder of a suspended NSW license, leaving him unlicensed in Victoria.

The vehicle, which belonged to a friend, was impounded for 30 days at a cost of $969.80.

Alcohol testing revealed the driver was 0.132 on his breath test, nearing triple the legal limit.

The driver will attend court to face 11 charges, including speeding, drink driving and unlicensed driving, among others.