SHE body and mind

By Sahar Foladi

Walker Street Gallery’s annual SHE exhibition has opened its doors to another meaningful showcase for the public.

The SHE exhibition has been going on for over 20 years and celebrates female artists. SHE exhibition explores issues, societal and historical views of women.

SHE of mind and body exhibition depicts body image, women’s empowerment, mental and emotional health.

Kate Sylvester is one of the ten artists involved to bring life to the exhibition and she said she’s extremely proud and honoured to be part of this exhibition.

“Through my own work it’s a voice about personal empowerment just like with the T- shirt itself it looks very fragile and delicate once you start to work with it you see how much hidden strength there is,” Ms Sylvester said.

She talks of her own works and how it symbolises SHE.

“Each T-shirt is meticulously deconstructed by hand I reveal the entire weave within a typical T-shirt showing the extraordinary capacity of something that is ordinary.

It is symbolic around women we are extremely extraordinary even though we are deemed to be ordinary facilitated by the society,” Ms Sylvester said.

The use of hooks in her artwork is something she hasn’t included for long time.

“I really went for it with using different hooks which I haven’t done in long time against the wall to show we need to constantly reset and readjust.”

Ms Sylvester said the exhibition is fantastic and thrilling and with so many artists working with textile ‘filled (her) heart.’

“I’ve seen all the other artists and I think Aloiz Babic has brought together an amazing representation of current textile artists.”

Mr Babic is the curator of this exhibition but has been in the field for over 10 years.

“It’s the longest running exhibition exclusively for women artist we’re really proud of that because most places start this but it dies along the way. We’re really proud that the Council has been able to put on these exhibitions,” Mr Babic said.

Mr Babic said this exhibition is different because unlike the previous SHE exhibitions where different mediums were used, this year’s exhibition focused on textile arts and he explains its significance.

“It’s textile exhibition by all other textile artists. Connection between textile and feminist art is strong bond which started in the 1970’s.

Textile art was always a reference point when we look at historical aspect women’s art was always confined to private spaces instead of public.

Textile art was a way of saying these are works worthy of public spaces and shouldn’t be just confined to domestic places,” Mr Babic said.

Through this exhibition, Mr Babic invites the public in hopes so that they can consider their perception on women and question why women aren’t represented in art as men are.

“From an outside perspective people think it’s just putting pretty pictures together but when I’m working on an exhibition it’s about storytelling.

I do a lot of research when I’m working on exhibitions.

I hope that exhibitions like these highlight that women are underrepresented and would like to think there’s hope for young women considering being artists,” Mr Babic said.

The exhibition opened on 7 February and ends on 31 March free of cost for the public.

There is also a message board where public are encouraged to write messages so the community can be engaged with SHE.