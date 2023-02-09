Train enthusiast receives rare opportunity

For a train enthusiast like Aiden Blythman, the opportunity to be one of the first to see the brand new Metro upgrades in Victoria is like winning the lottery.

Which is exactly what happened for the Doveton local, who was the 250,000th visitor to the award-winning Metro Tunnel Headquarters and has won a site tour of one of the project’s five new underground stations.

He will be one of the first to visit Ardern Station, one of the new underground stations opening in 2025 as part of the Metro Tunnel, which is set to connect the Cranbourne and Pakenham lines with the Sunbury Line via twin rail tunnels under Melbourne.

The project will transform Melbourne’s train network, delivering more trains to and from the suburbs and slashing travel times by up to fifty minutes on a return journey for Cranbourne and Pakenham line passengers.

In 2029, Melbourne Airport Rail services will also run via the Metro Tunnel.

Blythman, who won his site visit by being the 250,000th visitor to Metro Tunnel HQ in Swanston Street, Melbourne CBD, said he was excited to see the project with his own eyes.

“It’ll be pretty cool seeing how the tracks work,” he says.

“That’s why I like the Metro Tunnel – because it’s a new form of infrastructure.”

HQ welcomed over 90,000 people last year, ranging from primary school children to retirees, all interested in learning about one of the biggest rail projects in Victoria’s history.

The centre features a 3D city model, interactive displays, virtual reality, panoramic theatrette, kids’ activities and giveaways, and has free entry all year round.

Blythman is a frequent visitor to HQ and said he enjoys learning about the progress on the city-shaping project.

“There’s a lot of people that want to learn about trains and I really like talking about trains,” Blythman said.

“Most of my interest in trains comes from the train infrastructure along with the lines and how the trains operate along the lines.

It makes me think not just how cool it will be to have trains going to the airport, but also how this affects the other parts of the network.”

HQ can be booked by community groups and schools wanting to learn more about the Metro Tunnel and the state’s other rail projects.

Blythman said he is excited for when the Metro Tunnel opens in 2025- a year ahead of schedule.